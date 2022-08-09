FBI agents search Trump home in Mar-a-Lago

Trump: Mar-a-Lago 'currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.'

Former US president Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Florida home in Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he said.

The FBI has not yet confirmed the search could be for any of investigations involving the former president mired in several investigations.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he said.

The US Justice Department also did not comment on why Trump’s Florida home was searched. He is being investigated for both the January 6 attack by his supporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, and for removing 15 boxes of government documents to take to his Florida home.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024," Trump added.

New York is investigating Trump for his business practices, while Georgia is looking into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result.