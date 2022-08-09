US judge weighs Ben & Jerry's claims against owner over Israeli business

The ice cream brand seeks to prevent Unilever from transferring intellectual property and branding to Israel

Ben & Jerry's sought an injunction against its parent company Unilever to restrict the marketing of its ice cream in the West Bank, which the ice cream maker said was against its values.

However, US District Judge Andrew Carter said at a court hearing in Manhattan that he was unsure Ben & Jerry's had shown it faced "imminent harm" following Unilever's June 29 sale of the Vermont-based company's Israeli business to local licensee Avi Zinger.

The ice cream maker seeks to prevent Unilever from transferring intellectual property and branding to Ben & Jerry's Israel, arguing in the hearing that Ben & Jerry's Israel could usurp the company's image by producing a new flavor and changing its branding.

Ben & Jerry's independent directors sued Unilever on July 5, nearly a year after the brand faced backlash by deciding to end sales in contested Palestinian territories because it was "inconsistent" with its values.

Although the lawsuit also sought to stop the sale altogether, Monday's hearing focused on whether Ben & Jerry's deserved a temporary injunction barring Zinger from selling new or rebranded products using its English language trademarks.

Ben & Jerry's lawyer Shahmeer Halepota said in court that Zinger could produce new products with the "exact opposite stance," causing consumer confusion.

"Instead of Peace Pops, you could make 'Tank Pops,'" Halepota said, and shoppers would see both walking down a grocery store aisle.

The judge did not immediately rule but told a Ben & Jerry's lawyer: "I don't hear anything saying that there is anything imminent. It doesn't seem... anything's going to happen in the next couple of weeks,” Reuters reported.

He did not say when he would rule.