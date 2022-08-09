US says UN Security Council must condemn Islamic Jihad as terrorist group

'No country should be expected to tolerate or passively accept such brazen attacks on its civilians'

The US envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday that it should condemn Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) as a terrorist group because it is an Iranian proxy that attacks civilians.

“This council should be able to come together and unconditionally repudiate the terrorism of the [PIJ], whose reckless actions have put the lives of civilians, on both sides, at risk,” she told the UNSC during an emergency session over the weekend violence between Israel’s military and the extremist group.

“Their actions must be condemned by all countries in no uncertain terms,” she continued. “No country should be expected to tolerate or passively accept such brazen attacks on its civilians.”

The meeting was called and held despite an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire having been in effect since Sunday night.

Thomas-Greenfield highlighted that the United States, along with many other nations, already designates the PIJ as a terror group.

“It is also an Iranian proxy group, which has conducted attacks against innocent civilians for years. It is telling that [PIJ] leaders were in Tehran the last several days while the people they claim to be protecting were left in harm’s way,” she said.

“I would also like to note that it was the [PIJ], not Israel, that held up an agreement on a ceasefire designated to save lives and resume shipments into Gaza, callously prolonging these hostilities.”

The US ambassador added that she fully supports “Israel’s right to defend its people against terrorist threats, including from rocket fire aimed at civilians or without regard to them.”