Former Twitter employee convicted of spying for Saudis

US authorities accused Ahmad Abouammo and another ex-worker of accessing private information on 6,000 accounts

A US jury found a former Twitter employee guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

A federal court in San Francisco, California, found Ahmad Abouammo guilty of money laundering, fraud and working as an illegal agent for a foreign government.

Lebanese-American Abouammo was charged in 2019, with prosecutors accusing him and another Twitter worker, Saudi-born American Ali Alzabarah, of using their position to find private information on accounts critical of Saudi Arabia from 2014 to 2015.

This data include email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates and other private information of more than 6,000 accounts.

Another man, Ahmed al-Mutairi, allegedly served as an intermediary between the connection at Twitter and the Saudis.

"The evidence shows that, for a price and thinking no one was watching, the defendant sold his position to an insider of the crown prince," US prosecutor Colin Sampson told the jury in his closing remarks.

Abouammo, the first person in the US to receive a conviction over spying for Saudi Arabia, received a gift of $100,000 in cash and a watch valued at $40,000 by somebody close to the crown prince. He told the FBI in 2018 that the watch was worth $500 and the $100,000 was for legitimate freelance work, even producing a fake invoice.

His lawyer, Angela Chuang, said he was wrong not to disclose the sums, but downplayed the gifts as being part of Saudi culture known for extravagance. She argued that he had nothing to do with the evident conspiracy to obtain information on critics of the Saudi government, blaming it instead on Alzabarah.

Alzabarah fled the country in 2015. Both Alzabarah and Mutairi remain wanted by the FBI.