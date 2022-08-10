Bipartisan bill to give thousands of Afghans path to US citizenship

Many of the 76,000 Afghans flown out in last year’s evacuation entered the US on humanitarian parole

Democrats and Republicans in the United States said Tuesday they were sponsoring a bill to establish a path to American citizenship for thousands of Afghan evacuees admitted to the US on temporary immigration status.

The legislation would also expand eligibility for Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) beyond Afghans who worked for the US government to those who fought alongside US forces as commandos and air force personnel, and to women who served in special counterterrorism teams.

Identical versions of the bill were introduced in both houses of US Congress days before the first anniversary of the US troop withdrawal and the chaotic evacuation operation that ended America’s longest war and saw the Taliban overrun Kabul.

"We must keep our commitment to provide safe, legal refuge to those who willingly put their lives on the line to support the US mission in Afghanistan," Democratic Representative Earl Blumenauer, co-sponsor of the House bill with Republican Peter Meijer, said in a statement.

Three minority Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham, joined three majority Democrats in introducing an identical version of the Afghanistan Adjustment Act in the thinly divided Senate, enhancing its chances of passage.

Still, a congressional aide said the measure will likely face “resistance” from anti-immigration Republicans.

Many of the 76,000 Afghans flown out in last year’s evacuation entered the US on humanitarian parole, a temporary immigration status that typically lasts up to two years.

The introduced legislation would allow those evacuees to apply for permanent legal status if they submit to additional background checks.

Generally, those Afghans only can gain permanent legal status in the US by applying for asylum or through SIVs, programs beset by major backlogs.