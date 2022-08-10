'Backdoor BDS:' US investment firm under fire for anti-Israel bias

'States need to know that this is nothing other than BDS but dressed up as social justice investing'

A case that critics call “backdoor BDS."

In 2020, Morningstar, a multibillion-dollar US-based investment research company, purchased Sustainalytics, a Netherlands-based firm focused on rating companies based on their social responsibility.

Jewish groups warned Morningstar at the time that Sustainalytics relied heavily on anti-Israel sources, skewing its ratings systems against Israeli companies and those doing business against Israel.

After brushing off those concerns, Morningstar eventually relented, dumping a handful of those sources, while leaving others in place, including those that explicitly called for a boycott of Israel.

A threat by the state of Illinois’ investment board to blacklist Morningstar led to an independent investigation by the company, with a law firm hired by Morningstar recommending some 40 changes to weed out the anti-Israel bias at Sustainalytics.

Critics said the changes were superficial, and Sustainalytics’ ratings system amounts to an attempt to single out and harm Israel economically.

Last week, Reuters reported that Missouri’s attorney general opened an investigation of Morningstar for potential BDS practices, and i24NEWS learned that the company’s problems may run much deeper.

Officials from government agencies in multiple states have had conversations concerning Morningstar.

“There have been meetings with all kinds of state officials: governors’ representatives, attorney general representatives, treasurers’ representatives. States need to know that this is nothing other than BDS (the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement) but dressed up as social justice investing,” said Elan Carr, a member of the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement’s advisory council.

Carr said he and others briefed state officials on behalf of a task force convened and organized by the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations.

While Carr cited privacy reasons for not disclosing which states and agencies have taken meetings with his group, a separate source with knowledge of the Morningstar controversy indicated that Florida, Texas, and Arizona were among the likely states considering action on the issue.

That source indicated that Christians United For Israel (CUFI) was among the groups involved in meetings with state officials. CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker told i24NEWS: “While we do not discuss our private conversations with state officials, Missouri’s investigation is just the beginning."

"We expect additional state and federal leaders will examine the systemic anti-Israel bias that has infected Morningstar’s ESG ratings. Morningstar’s repeated efforts to deploy prototypical crisis communications strategies, in hopes this issue will go away, have failed. We hope that Morningstar will now earnestly and seriously address the anti-Israel biases plaguing Sustainalytics.”

The Illinois Investment Policy Board, which threatened to divest its pension funds of Morningstar stock, apparently closed its investigation into Morningstar following its most recent meeting on the subject, though its conclusion was disputed by the head of the board’s subcommittee on Israel.

Carr did credit Morningstar officials for engaging in a continued dialogue with critics, and is “cautiously optimistic” about a resolution, saying the company is “very willing and eager to engage.”

In a statement, Morningstar said it “does not support the anti-Israel BDS movement. We are engaging with major Jewish organizations to address their concerns and look forward to continuing those discussions.”