Former US President Trump to testify in NY investigation into his business practices

It is unclear whether Trump will answer the questions or assert his legal right against self-incrimination

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to testify on Wednesday in a civil investigation launched by New York state Attorney General Letitia James into his family business practices.

It is unclear whether Trump will answer the questions or assert his legal right against self-incrimination. The ex-president denied accusations against The Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, artificially inflating the assets values to get loans and tax reduction, saying the probe was politically motivated as the attorney general is a Democrat.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump confirmed in a post on his Truth Social platform that he will be meeting James.

“In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in US history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!", Trump wrote.

Two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, also agreed to testify. Meanwhile, a separate criminal investigation has been opened by The Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organization.

On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched Trump’s Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago as part of the federal investigation into the former president removing classified records from the White House after leaving office in January 2021. Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of him running for president in 2024 with sources saying he was using the recent FBI raid to solicit campaign donations from his supporters.