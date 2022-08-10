Anti-Israel US lawmaker Ilhan Omar narrowly wins primary

Democratic representative from Minnesota considered one of Jewish state's harshest critics in Congress

A US lawmaker accused of making antisemitic remarks and with an anti-Israel voting record in Congress narrowly won the Democratic primary on Tuesday night.

Rep. Ilhan Omar defeated her opponent by just 2,500 votes in the election that took place in the 5th congressional district of the US state of Minnesota.

The two-term member of Congress is considered one of the Jewish state's harshest critics. She belongs to the "squad" of progressive Democrats which also includes Israel critics Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

The US House of Representatives twice in her freshman year voted to condemn antisemitism following remarks made by Omar.

The NGO Stop Antisemitism in 2019 voted Omar as its Antisemite of the Year.

Omar supports the boycott movement against Israel (BDS) and voted against a $1 billion funding bill for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

She defeated the challenger Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis city councilman.

The margin of victory was much smaller than in 2020, when she won by 35,000 votes.