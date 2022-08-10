New York governor signs Holocaust education bill

Law requires state officials to monitor Holocaust education in schools

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed legislation to monitor Holocaust education in schools so that they are following state requirements.

The signing ceremony was held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City in the presence of Holocaust survivors and state lawmakers who sponsored the bill.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557375466503274496 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“‘Never forget’ is more than a slogan, it’s what we preach, but I want to make sure it’s really being taught,” Hochul said.

“Do you really tell the true story behind it, how people turned on their neighbors and became so radicalized, and they didn’t have the internet to do that for them, which is why today is even more dangerous,” she continued.

The law directs the state's Education Department to determine whether school districts are in compliance with New York's Holocaust curriculum. If a school is not in compliance, then the Education Department must figure out how it can meet the requirements.

"Amid rising antisemitism and misinformation, this legislation will help ensure that every student learns about the Holocaust," the Museum of Jewish Heritage said in a Twitter post.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557430101616328706 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hochul also signed two other Holocaust bills: One requiring museums to make public the origins of artwork stolen by the Nazis; and the other directing the state's Department of Financial Services to publicize banks that waive wire fees for Holocaust reparation payments.