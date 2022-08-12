Armed man tries to breach FBI office, killed in police standoff

Man identified as Ricky Shiffer reportedly fired nail gun, was clad in body armor, carried an AR-15-type rifle

An armed man was killed in Ohio on Thursday after attempting to breach the FBI office in Ohio, according to police.

The FBI said in a statement that on Thursday morning, “FBI Cincinnati Field Office had an armed subject attempt to breach the Visitor Screening Facility (VSF). Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound…”

Identified by US media reports as Ricky Shiffer, 42, the man reportedly fired a nail gun, was clad in body armor and carried an AR-15-type rifle.

"Once the vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged between officers on the scene and the suspect," a police spokesperson said.

Shiffer refused to surrender, and was shot by police after raising his rifle at the officers.

“He succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

Posts on former president Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social and Twitter by accounts under the name Ricky Shiffer reveal zealous support for the controversial Republican leader.

The Twitter account under his name has been suspended, but previous posts circulated online show expressed belief that the election was “stolen” — a narrative repeated by Trump ahead of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters — and solidarity with the far-right group the Proud Boys.

"Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t," posted the account bearing Shiffer's name on Truth Thursday morning. "If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops..."

Trump’s Florida home Mar-a-Lago was searched by the FBI on Monday after the US Justice Department sought a warrant, leading to harsh criticism among right-wing politicians and media.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said he ordered authorities to seek the search warrant, on Thursday blasted the "unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors."