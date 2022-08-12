Salman Rushdie stabbed onstage in New York

Rushdie has been the subject of a 1989 fatwa from Iran's Ayatollah

Celebrated fiction author Salman Rushdie was stabbed onstage in Chautauqua in New York state on Friday.

His condition was not immediately known.

Video footage showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at a lecture.

His assailant was restrained.

Rushdie was famously the subject of a 1989 fatwa — an Islamic edict to kill — from Iran's Ayatollah after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, which Muslim fundamentalists deemed blasphemous.

The mullah government of Iran has eventually distanced itself from the decree of late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered in extremist quarters.

In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

More to follow