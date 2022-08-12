Trump investigated for potential violations of Espionage Act

Items removed included information about the 'President of France'

The FBI raid on Donald trump's Florida residence was partly based on suspicions of violations of the US Espionage Act related to the illegal retention of sensitive defense documents, a warrant showed Friday.

The warrant and related materials, unsealed by a Florida judge, showed agents took away with them a significant number of documents labelled "top secret."

FBI agents who searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, US media reported on Friday.

The Justice Department told a federal judge in its warrant application that preceded the search that it has probable cause to believe that Trump violated the Espionage Act, a law which prohibits the possession or transmission of national defense information.

Some of the documents were reportedly marked "top secret" and were "meant to be only available in special government facilities."

A list of items removed included information about the "President of France."

The Justice Department has asked a Florida judge to unseal the search warrant on Friday barring objections from Trump, who is weighing another White House run in 2024.

The 76-year-old Trump said he would not block the release of the warrant while complaining that he was the victim of "unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement" by "radical left Democrats."

In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents ... I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.”