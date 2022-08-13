Win for Biden with massive bill on climate change, drug prices

'A robust cost-cutting package... ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives'

In what is seen as the biggest climate package in American history, the Democratic-led US House approved a $430 billion bill on Friday, a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of midterm elections.

The legislation to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices aims to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions and allow Medicare to negotiate lower costs of drugs for the elderly, while ensuring that corporations and the wealthy pay taxes they owe.

Democrats say it will also combat inflation by reducing the federal deficit.

The US House of Representatives voted 220-207 along party lines to pass the “Inflation Reduction Act” and send it on to Biden to sign into law.

"Today, the American people won. Special interests lost," Biden tweeted.

Democrats hope the bill will help them at the polls on November 8, when voters decide the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans are favored to win a majority in the House and could also take control of the Senate.

"It is a resounding victory for America's families," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared just before the vote, describing the legislation as "a robust cost-cutting package that meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives."

About half of Americans support the legislation, including 69 percent of Democrats and 34 percent of Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Republicans suggest it will kill jobs, raise corporate tax bills, further fuel inflation with government spending, and inhibit the development of new drugs.