Salman Rushdie attack: Hadi Matar, 24, charged with attempted murder

Hadi Matar, the suspect in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie at an event in New York state, was charged with attempted murder and is being held without bond, prosecutors in Chautauqua County said on Saturday.

Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, was arraigned late on Friday, accused of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree, the county's district attorney, Jason Schmidt, said in a statement.

Indian-born author Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel The Satanic Verses, was stabbed in the neck and torso on stage at a lecture on Friday.

After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak.

Schmidt said state and federal law enforcement agencies, including in New Jersey, were working to understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack and determine whether additional charges should be filed.

Police said on Friday they were not able to establish a motive for the attack on Rushdie, 75, who was being introduced to give a talk to an audience of hundreds on artistic freedom when the attacker rushed to the stage and lunged at the novelist.

Reports linked Matar to Hezbollah, a Shi'ite terrorist group based in Lebanon.