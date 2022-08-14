Salman Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk - reports

The 75-year-old British writer was stabbed at least 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen

Author Salman Rushdie who was stabbed on stage while speaking at a literary event in New York state on Friday, was taken off a ventilator and is able to talk.

The 75-year-old British writer who was stabbed at least 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen, was taken to hospital by helicopter and underwent emergency surgery.

Michael Hill, the president of the Chautauqua Institution where the attack took place shared the news on Twitter.

Several Rushdie’s colleagues also confirmed that the author could talk, according to US media reports. His agent, Andrew Wylie, earlier said the author could lose an eye and that his liver was damaged.

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdiepleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday.

Hadi Matar, 24, was arraigned in court in New York state, with prosecutors outlining how Rushdie had been stabbed approximately 10 times in what they described as a planned, premeditated assault.

Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon. Police provided no information on his background or what might have motivated him.

Author of "The Satanic Verses" and "Midnight's Children", Rushdie had lived in hiding for years after Iran's first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ordered his killing.

While Friday's stabbing triggered international outrage, it also drew applause from Islamist hardliners in Iran and Pakistan.

President Joe Biden on Saturday called it a "vicious" attack and offered prayers for Rushdie's recovery.

"Salman Rushdie - with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced - stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience," Biden said in a statement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the stabbing “an attack on our freedoms and values” and slammed Tehran’s “extremist regime.”