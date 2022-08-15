Rushdie stabbing suspect 'in direct contact' with Iran's IRGC - report

Intelligence official says 'clear' that Hadi Matar was in contact with people associated with the Quds Force

The 24-year-old New Jersey man of Lebanese descent accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on Friday "had contact with Iran's Revolutionary Guards," according to a report in VICE World News.

Intelligence officials told the US-based media company that Hadi Matar was in contact with IRGC members via social media.

A Middle Eastern intelligence official told VICE that it was "clear" that Matar had been in contact with “people either directly involved with or adjacent to the Quds Force." The Quds Force is one of five branches of the IRGC specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations.

“It’s unclear the extent of the involvement, if this was a directly supported assassination attempt or if it was a series of suggestions and directions in picking a target,” the official said.

Sunday's VICE report also stated that there was no evidence of Iranian involvement in organizing the attack on Rushdie, 75, who was stabbed at least 10 times while on stage in Chautauqua, New York.

Rushdie remains hospitalized in "critical condition" but was taken off the ventilator, according to his son. His literary agent said that Rushdie is "on the road to recovery."

Matar on Saturday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault and was ordered held without bail.