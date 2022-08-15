Rushdie assailant 'changed' by Lebanon visit, mother says

'He was angry that I did not introduce him to Islam from a young age'

The assailant of British author Salman Rushdie was transformed by a trip to Lebanon in 2018, at which point he became more religious and less outgoing, his mother said on Monday.

Lebanese-born Silvana Fardos, of Fairview, New Jersey, described her 24-year-old son Hadi Matar as "a moody introvert" increasingly fixated with Islam after the visit to see his estranged father.

"One time he argued with me asking why I encouraged him to get an education instead of focusing on religion," she told the website of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.

"He was angry that I did not introduce him to Islam from a young age," she said in an interview published online late Sunday.

Her son "changed a lot" after his trip to Lebanon, she said.

Shortly after the attack, reports in US media linked Matar to Lebanon's powerful Shiite terrorist organization Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran's mullah regime.

Iranian leaders called for Rushdie's killing in 1989 over his portrayal of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed in a novel.

"I was expecting him to come back motivated, to complete school, to get his degree and a job, but instead he locked himself in the basement," she said.

Matar was arrested at the scene of the attack on Rushdie at a literary event in upstate New York on Friday. He is being held without bail.

"I just cannot believe he was capable of doing something like this. He was very quiet, everyone loved him," she said.