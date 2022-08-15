Trump slams FBI over ‘witch hunt’ after home raid

Former US president said he ‘will do whatever’ he can ‘to help the country’

Former US president Donald Trump on Monday gave his first interview commenting on last week's FBI search of his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, calling it a "witch hunt."

The United States is going through "dangerous times", according to Trump, who warned in an interview with Fox News, of the "tremendous anger" among Americans over the raid.

Trump added that he had his representatives reach out to the Justice Department to offer to help after FBI agents seized boxes of documents from his residence, including those marked as top secret. The former president claimed the records have been declassified.

"There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country—at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times," Trump told Fox News.

"If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that," he noted, adding that his team didn’t hear back from the Justice Department.

"I will do whatever I can to help the country,” he stressed.

Trump also suggested that the FBI could have taken or "planted anything they wanted" during the search. Later on Monday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the FBI agents "stole" three passports during the raid, adding that one of them was expired. The former president called it “an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our country.”