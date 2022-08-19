US: Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

In the battle for the soul of our nation ‘we must all enlist in this great cause of America'

US President Joe Biden will host a conference on combating racist, anti-democratic and other extremist threats in September, less than two months before tense midterm elections, the White House said Friday.

“As President Biden said in Buffalo after the horrific mass shooting earlier this year, in the battle for the soul of our nation ‘we must all enlist in this great cause of America,’” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. ”The United We Stand Summit will present an important opportunity for Americans of all races, religions, regions, political affiliations, and walks of life to take up that cause together.”

Citing mass-shootings that targeted Black, Hispanic, Jewish and Asian Americans over recent years, Jean-Pierre said "Americans remain overwhelmingly united in their opposition to such violence."

Biden has frequently cited 2017′s white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, with bringing him out of political retirement to challenge then-president Donald Trump in 2020, perceived by many as equivocating on or even sympathetic to the racist protesters.

In addition to Biden's keynote address, the conference will see "inclusive, bipartisan panels and conversations on countering hate-fueled violence, preventing radicalization and mobilization to violence, and fostering unity," Jean-Pierre said.