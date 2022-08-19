Life in prison for Islamic State 'Beatles' cell member

Terrorist accused of killing US journalists Foley and Sotloff

A member of an Islamic State cell who was found guilty in April for his role in a hostage-taking plot that lead to the beheadings of US journalists and aid workers could be sentenced to life in prison in a federal court on Friday.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, a former British citizen, was found guilty of the charges by a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia in April after a six-week trial and hours of deliberations.

In convicting Elsheikh, the jury concluded that he was part of an Islamic State cell, nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, that had beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria.

Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan and raised in London, was accused of conspiring to kill four American hostages: James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Foley and Sotloff, both journalists, and Kassig, an aid worker, were killed in videotaped beheadings. Mueller was raped repeatedly by the group’s leader at the time, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before her death in Syria, US officials said.

The deaths of Foley, Sotloff and Kassig were confirmed in 2014, while Mueller's death was confirmed in early 2015.