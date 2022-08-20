i24NEWS talks with NGO that works to free US prisoners abroad

'We have an obligation to do what needs to be done in order to bring them home'

Last week, Russia officially confirmed that negotiations were underway with the United States regarding a prisoner exchange, as Washington seeks to bring home imprisoned basketball star Brittney Griner and former US soldier Paul Whelan.

i24NEWS US correspondent Mike Wagenheim spoke with Mickey Bergman, vice president and executive director of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, an institute that works to help free Americans being held prisoner or hostage abroad.

“We work on behalf of families at their request and at no cost to them. The fact that we're non-government means that even though we don't represent the US government – we represent the families,” Bergman noted.

Bergman – who is Israeli – works beside former US Ambassador to the UN, Bill Richardson.

He is directly involved in the negotiations to free Griner and Whelan from Russia, cases that have as of late been generating headlines.

“The negotiations can actually happen in earnest between the two governments. Hopefully, that will lead to [Griner’s] and Paul Whelan's return as soon as possible,” Bergman told i24NEWS.

“There's just a slew of things that complicate any negotiations. When Richardson comes into this, we're not the government, so we cannot talk policy. We solely focus on prisoners, humanitarian issues.”

Bergman urged that no deal will satisfy all parties, as the situation is already “not just.”

“But we have an obligation to do what needs to be done in order to bring them home. If you look at one of the leading countries in this, it’s Israel – in the way they will make the deals, they will do what needs to be done to bring back Israelis.”