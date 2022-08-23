US says Iran nuclear deal ‘closer than 2 weeks ago’

'We are working as quickly as we can, as methodically as we can'

The US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday said that White House was optimistic about the prospects of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

He stressed, however, that differences between Washington and Tehran remained.

"A deal is closer now than it was two weeks ago, but the outcome of these ongoing discussions still remains uncertain as gaps do remain," Price said during a briefing.

Earlier on Monday, Tehran accused White House of stalling the talks, claiming that “America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran.” Price denied those accusations telling reporters that Washington was taking “some additional time” to review Iran’s comments on the final text of the deal presented by the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell earlier in August.

"We are working as quickly as we can, as methodically as we can and as carefully as we can see to it that our response is complete. It takes into account the Iranian feedback and we'll provide that to the EU as soon as we're able," he said.

Iran submitted its response to the EU proposal last week but hasn’t yet received an official reaction from the US. Borrell said Tehran’s comments were “reasonable” adding that a possible meeting on the deal could be held “this week.”

Price said the US is "encouraged by the fact that Iran appears to have dropped some of its non-starter demands," which included de-listing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization. He noted, however, that "there are still some outstanding issues that must be resolved, some gaps that must be bridged."