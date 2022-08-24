Biden forgives student loans for millions of Americans

'For too many people, student loan debt has hindered their ability to achieve their dreams'

United States President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the government would forgive $10,000 in student loads for many college students.

Canceling the debt will free up hundreds of billions of dollars for new consumer spending that could be aimed at homebuying, adding a new wrinkle to the country's inflation fight, according to economists.

"Earning a college degree or certificate should give every person in America a leg up in securing a bright future," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"But for too many people, student loan debt has hindered their ability to achieve their dreams - including buying a home, starting a business or providing for their family."

The White House said that the country's "skyrocketing cumulative federal student loan debt - $1.6 trillion and rising for more than 45 million borrowers - is a significant burden on America's middle class."

Several Democrats pushed for Biden to forgive as much as $50,000 per borrower but nevertheless cheered his actions. Republicans, however, argue the move will disproportionately help people earning higher incomes.

A New York Federal Reserve study shows that cutting $10,000 in federal debt for every student would amount to $321 billion of federal student loans and eliminate the entire balance for 11.8 million borrowers.