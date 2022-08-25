US newspaper faces backlash over alleged antisemitic freelancers

A freelancer who contributed to The Times reportedly praised Adolf Hitler on Facebook

US newspaper The New York Times is facing criticism by pro-Israel outlets for hiring multiple freelancers who have allegedly made antisemitic posts on social media, according to Wednesday reports.

A freelancer who contributed to The Times between 2018 and 2021 - covering the Israel-Palestinian conflict - reportedly praised Adolf Hitler on Facebook as recently as 2018, pro-Israel media watchdog HonestReporting found.

Soliman Hijjy, a Palestinian filmmaker, first praised Hitler in November 2012. Then, in December 2018, he posted a picture of himself with a caption stating he was “in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust.”

Another Times freelancer, Hosam Salem, was also accused of antisemitism by HonestReporting.

Salem, a photographer, "publicly glorified Palestinian terrorist attacks" that killed 35 people, according to the watchdog.

Fady Hanona, freelancing for the Times, was also accused of antisemitism, leading the newspaper to sever ties with the producer in August.

“I don’t accept a Jew, Israeli or Zionist, or anyone else who speaks Hebrew. I’m with killing them wherever they are: children, elderly people, and soldiers,” Hanona wrote in Arabic, HonestReporting reported.

“In the end, the Jews are sons of the dogs, and I am in favor of killing them and burning them like Hitler did to them. I would be extremely happy,” he wrote.

Hanona has since deleted his social media, the New York Post reported.

“The New York Times had worked with this freelance reporter only in recent weeks,” a spokesperson for the Times said, according to the NY Post.

“We are no longer doing so.”