Biden: Trump ideology 'like semi-fascism'

'This is not your father’s Republican party,' Biden said; 'this is a different deal'

US President Joe Biden blasted the ideology of former US president Donald Trump, likening it to "semi-fascism" Thursday in a speech to a Democratic National Convention rally in Maryland.

"What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said, referring to Trump's Make America Great Again slogan.

He said he had respect for "conservative Republicans," but that he didn't "respect these MAGA Republicans."

"It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins — I'm going to say something, it's like semi-fascism," Biden said.

Biden called for his supporters to fight for their rights, and to do so by voting.

"In 2020," he said, "you and 80 million other Americans voted to save our democracy. That's why Donald Trump is not only a former president, he is a defeated former president."

"This is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a different deal," he said.

This comes as Trump is facing several lawsuits, including over his company practices in New York, alleged attempts to change the outcome of the 2022 election in Georgia and taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home.