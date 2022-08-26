FBI affidavit shows concerns over classified documents at Trump estate

The FBI carried away more than 20 boxes containing 11 sets of classified government records

Most of the boxes recovered from former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month contained classified documents, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month’s search of the property.

The raid of Mar-a-Lago marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Trump faces from his time in office and in private business; the search came as the Republican firebrand was gearing up to mount another presidential bid.

"The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records," the 38-page affidavit began.

The FBI carried away more than 20 boxes containing 11 sets of classified government records, some of which were labeled "top secret."

The affidavit reveals additional details about an ongoing criminal investigation and shows in stark detail the volume of sensitive government documents that were stored at Mar-a-Lago instead of being turned over to the National Archives.