Ukrainian woman posing as Rothschild heiress infiltrates Mar-a-Lago

Second time former US president Donald Trump's Florida residence infiltrated by a usurper

Inna Yashchyshyn, a 33-year-old Ukrainian, posed as an heiress to the Rothschild dynasty in an effort to infiltrate Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and gain access to the former US president.

To support the deception, she had two false passports, an American and a Canadian, under the name of Anna de Rothschild.

According to the investigative piece, published Friday by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) together with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, she talked about a $13 million mansion in Miami that she actually never set foot in, as well as her childhood in Monaco and family wineries.

The scheme worked very well for a while as the young woman took part in chic dinners with VIP members of the south Florida club, even posing with Trump in person on the green after a round of golf.

In real life, Yashchyshyn comes from a family originally from Ukraine living in the United States, and her father is a truck driver.

This is not the first time that Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago has been the target of an infiltration.

This has raised concerns with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the domestic intelligence and security service of the US, as the former president is suspected of having stored there top secret documents taken at the end of his term in the White House.

Three years ago, a Chinese national also entered a restricted area by telling lies to two security guards. She told one that she wanted to use the pool, and the other that she was a member of a Chinese-American Association.

She was eventually arrested with two Chinese passports, $8,000 in cash, four cell phones, a computer, a hard drive and a USB drive with malware in her possession. She was later sentenced to eight months in prison and deported to China.