The NYPD said arrests for attacks on Jews were up 45% this year

The New York Police Department on Monday reported two arrests for alleged hate crimes against Jews, noting the increase in antisemitic attacks in the city.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell told reporters that 31-year-old Carrington Maddox was arrested for attacking a 27-year-old Jewish man on a city street on August 22. The suspect was charged with aggravated harassment and menacing as a hate crime.

Another two Jewish men, aged 72 and 64, were attacked in separate incidents on their way to morning prayers on August 21. Both assaults were carried out with a fire extinguisher by a group who fled the scene.

One of the victims, who was 64, was also struck in the face. The police detained the suspect. He was charged with assault, assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

“It is believed these victims were targeted because they were Jewish,” Sewell said at an event in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, the home of the Hasidic Satmar community, where all three attacks took place.

Inspector Andrew Arrias of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force added that judging by the victims being targeted “in such a clear pattern as this,” the racial motive is indicated.

According to the police data, hate crimes arrests were up 103 percent this year, while arrests for attacks on Jews increased by 45 percent. Overall, the NYPD confirmed 149 anti-Jewish crimes committed between the beginning of the year and end of June.

In July alone 15 antisemitic hate crimes were reported, which is a 114 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The NYPD said they were stepping up patrols around synagogues and other sensitive sites ahead of the upcoming High Holidays season.