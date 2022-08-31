Trump team likely concealed docs from FBI - US Justice Dept

Trump lawyers 'explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes'

The US Justice Department on Tuesday laid out evidence proving that former President Donald Trump’s aides deliberately concealed classified documents from the FBI agents when they first tried to retrieve them in June.

US prosecutors provided proof of obstruction of justice, saying that Trump’s team aides lied when they claimed that the former president had returned all the government records he had stored in his home after leaving the White House in January 2021.

According to a 54-page filing, Trump lawyers "explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes" inside a storage room when FBI agents came to his Mar-a-Lago residence in June to collect the records.

"The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation," the US State Department said in the filing, which included a photograph of some of the records found inside Trump's home bearing classification markings.

The evidence was revealed ahead of a Thursday court hearing before US District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach, where Trump's request to appoint a special master who would conduct a privilege review of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago earlier in August will be considered.

A special master is an independent third party that can be appointed by court in sensitive cases to review materials potentially covered by attorney-client privilege. The Justice Department on Tuesday said it opposed the appointment.