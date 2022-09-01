Niece of slain Palestinian journalist slams US inaction

‘It has now been almost four months since the US administration took any action’

Lina Abu Akleh on Thursday criticized US Presidents Joe Biden’s administration for its refusal to open an independent investigation into the murder of her aunt Shireen, who was a Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera.

“It has now been almost four months that the American administration has not been accountable and has taken no action,” Lina lamented at a press conference organized by the National Press Club in Washington.

The White House condemned the killing of the journalist during a shootout during an Israeli army raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on May 11.

However, US authorities refrained from opening its own investigation taking into account the conclusions of both Israeli and Palestinian investigators, as well as a ballistic analysis of the bullet, which proved inconclusive.

The United States said the Israeli army is likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, but that she was not killed on purpose. The Palestinian side announced in late May that its investigation showed the journalist was shot by an Israeli soldier in a “deliberate murder.”

Lina was invited to Washington last month with two other family members. They met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several US lawmakers.

"We appreciate some of the commitments that have been made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken... to be transparent with our family, but that's it," Lina said.

She called on the Biden administration to outline its next steps in pursuing justice for her aunt and urged lawmakers to support legislation mandating a US investigation into the murder of Shireen, which was introduced earlier in July.