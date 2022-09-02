Biden: Trump, MAGA Republicans threaten democracy

'We’ve told ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed — but it’s not,' Biden says

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that “MAGA Republicans” and former US president Donald Trump “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” referring to the acronym of Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

Speaking outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Biden said that “the Republican party is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.”

Biden's speech to galvanize support ahead of November midterms, where the Democrats risk losing control of US Congress to the Republicans.

As president, Biden said he was obligated to “tell the truth, no matter how difficult, no matter how painful.”

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” he said, citing their refusal to accept the results of the 2020 elections as their lack of disrespect for “the rule of law” and “the will of the people.”

Biden warned that Trump’s ideology was “determined to take America backwards. Backwards to an America where there’s no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

MAGA Republicans, he said, “promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.”

Biden said the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, were viewed by MAGA Republicans ”not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger at the throat of our democracy; they look at them as patriots.”

The failed attempt to prevent the certification of his winning the 2020 election, Biden said, is seen by MAGA Republicans as “preparation for the 2022 and 2024 elections.”

“They tried everything last time to nullify the votes of 81 million people… For a long time, we’ve told ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it’s not. We have to defend it, protect it, stand up for it — each and every one of us,” he added.

Biden also singled out the threats against law enforcement, including the recent apparent targeting of the FBI after a recent raid on Trump to recover classified documents from his Florida estate.