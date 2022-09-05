At least 10 dead, 15 wounded in Canada stabbing rampage

Manhunt underway for two suspects after deadly attacks in Saskatchewan province

A stabbing spree in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Canada's Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead and 15 wounded on Sunday, police said, as they launched a manhunt for two suspects.

Police responding to emergency calls found 10 dead in the remote Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference.

She said at least 15 other people had been wounded and transported to hospitals.

"We are actively looking for the two suspects," she added.

The alleged attackers fled in a vehicle and have been identified as Myles and Damien Sanderson, aged 30 and 31 respectively, both with black hair and brown eyes.

The James Smith Cree Nation, with a population of 2,500, declared a local state of emergency, while many residents of Saskatchewan province were urged to shelter in place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks "horrific and heartbreaking" in a tweet, offering condolences and urging residents to heed authorities' instructions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566570581084049408 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Blackmore said authorities believe "some of the victims were targeted by the suspects and others were attacked randomly."

"To speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time," she added.

Weldon resident Diane Shier told local media her neighbor, a man who lived with his grandson, was killed in the attack.

"I am very upset because I lost a good neighbor," she told the Canadian Press.