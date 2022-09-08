Obamas return to White House for portraits unveiling

Tradition was denied to former president and first lady during four years Trump was in office

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House on Wednesday to unveil their official portraits.

Obama's successor Donald Trump denied them the tradition during his four years in office, but with Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, elected president the tradition was allowed to continue.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567586398504370179 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In speech at the unveiling ceremony in the East Room, Barack Obama thanked the painter, Sharon Sprung, for "capturing everything I love about Michelle -- her grace, her intelligence and the fact that she's fine."

For her part, Michelle Obama commented on the paintings as a "reminder that there is a place for everyone in this country." The Obamas became the first African-American couple to reside in the White House.

She continued: "As Barack says, if the two of us can end up on the walls of the most famous address in the world, then again it is so important for every young kid who is doubting themselves to believe that they can too."

Loud cheers broke out when the Obamas pulled up the plain blue cloths covering the art works.