US warns against pilgrimage to Ukraine's Uman

'We strongly support Embassy Kyiv’s warning against travel to Ukraine for any purpose,' the US says

The United States issued a warning on Wednesday, telling Jewish pilgrims intending to travel to Uman in Ukraine for the annual Rosh Hashanah journey to rethink their plans, reiterating the warning from Israel and Ukraine.

Noting that the travel advisory for Ukraine is Level 4: Do Not Travel, the US Embassy in Israel released a statement with the headline "Do not travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah."

“The US Embassy in Jerusalem is repeating this important message from the US Embassy in Kyiv for your information and preparedness,” the statement said. “We strongly support Embassy Kyiv’s warning against travel to Ukraine for any purpose.”

Should a person ignore the travel warning and visit the besieged country regardless, the embassy provided several steps, including "draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney" and "leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them."

Tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims visit Uman in Ukraine every year, flocking to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman for the Jewish New Year.

Israel and Ukraine urged against the trip this year in light of Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

“When the echoes of the Russian enemy explosions on Ukraine don't stop, we must take care of ourselves," the Ukrainian embassy in Israel said in a Facebook post earlier this year. "Please, avoid coming to Uman on Rosh Hashanah and pray that peace will return to Ukraine and the blessed pilgrimage will be renewed.”

Despite the war, more than a thousand worshippers have already arrived in the city.

Uman in central Ukraine is relatively far from the frontline, but it has been hit several times by Russian strikes, according to regional governor Igor Taburets cited by Interfax-Ukraine.