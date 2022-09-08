US pledges $2.7b in additional military aid for Ukraine

This will bring the total of US military aid for Ukraine to nearly $15.2 billion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday made a surprise trip to Kyiv as Washington unveiled nearly $2.7 billion in new military aid to bolster Ukraine’s counter offensive in the south of the country occupied by the Russian army.

Blinken traveled in secrecy on his second trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion in February. According to an official statement, Blinken told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that US President Joe Biden “has been clear we will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

“I also informed President Zelensky that, pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our 20th dwardown since September 2021 of US arms and equipment for Ukraine,” Blinken said.

“This $675 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from US Department of Defense inventories,” he reiterated.

Blinken added that US Congress was notified of “our intent to make a further $2.2 billion available in long-term investments under Foreign Military Financing to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including many of our NATO allies, as well as other regional security partners potentially at risk of future Russian aggression.”

The new transfer will bring the total of US military aid for Ukraine to nearly $15.2 billion under Biden’s administration. So far over 50 countries committed to supporting Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine claimed a military breakthrough both in the north, the south and the east, prying back land seized by Russia which had hoped for a swift victory when it attacked nearly seven months ago. Kyiv announced the launch of a long-awaited counter offensive late August reclaiming several towns in the Kherson region in recent days.