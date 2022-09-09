Canada to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility

Canada says it plans to take in some 40,000 vulnerable Afghans by 2024

Canada will accept some 1,000 Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of their homeland and for months were held in a makeshift refugee center in the United Arab Emirates awaiting resettlements, according to several sources.

Ottawa agreed to a request by the United States to resettle some of the 5,000 Afghans still in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, the sources said.

It is the first known occasion of Afghans in the facility being resettled to a country with which they do not have direct ties.

Canada’s criteria for resettlement of those from the facility include religious minorities, single women, civil servants, social activists, and journalists. Beyond the 1,000 people that Canada will take in, Ottawa is also expected to receive roughly a further 500 Afghans from the facility who do have ties to Canada, the sources said.

"It is happening," said a US source, confirming the Canadian resettlement operation was expected to begin this month and end in October.

Mohammad and his family – who are Hazarans, an ethnic minority that is overwhelmingly Shiite Muslim – are some of the thousands of Afghans desperate to leave what they say compares to “jail.”

“We have no freedom. We cannot go anywhere,” said Mohammad, who said he was a legal advisor to US government projects in Afghanistan.

The UAE agreed last year to temporarily host several thousand Afghans who evacuated Kabul during the US-led military withdrawal. More than 10,000 have since been relocated to the US, while others resettled to nations to which they had ties.

Canada’s immigration department said Ottawa plans to resettle some 40,000 vulnerable Afghans in Canada by 2024.