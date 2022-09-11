Sympathy, solidarity as US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11

'Twenty-one years later, we keep alive the memory of all the precious lives stolen from us'

Americans on Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with President Joe Biden visiting the Pentagon and New Yorkers honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes destroyed the Twin Towers.

Relatives of victims, police officers, firefighters and city leaders gathered at the National September 11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, where the names of those who died were read aloud - as they have been every year since the deadliest single attack on US soil.

They rang bells and held moments of silence at 8:46 am and 9:03 am, the precise times the passenger jets struck the World Trade Center's North and South Towers.

Biden commemorated the anniversary at the Pentagon, where Al Qaeda hijackers crashed a plane into the massive building that serves as Defense Department headquarters.

In a steady rain, the president approached a wreath of flowers outside the building and placed his hand over his heart.

"Twenty-one years later, we keep alive the memory of all the precious lives stolen from us at Ground Zero, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon," Biden said on Twitter ahead of delivering remarks.

"To the families and loved ones who still feel the ache, Jill and I hold you close in our hearts."

Al Qaeda hijacked a total of four planes. The third hit the Pentagon and the fourth, Flight 93, crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers launched a revolt onboard.