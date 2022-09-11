US: Biden, Harris invoke democracy on 9/11 anniversary

'We have an obligation, a duty, a responsibility, to defend, preserve and protect our democracy'

US Joe President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both stressed the importance of democracy on Sunday as the nation marked 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Speaking at the Pentagon just outside of Washington, Biden praised the ideals represented in American democracy.

"We don't always live up to it. But we have never walked away from it. That's what makes us strong. That's what makes us who we are. And that's what those hijackers most hoped to destroy. They failed," Biden said.

"We have an obligation, a duty, a responsibility, to defend, preserve and protect our democracy. The very democracy that guarantees the rights of freedom that those terrorists on 9/11 sought to bury in the burning fire and smoke and ash," the president continued.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and more than 6,000 wounded when 19 Al Qaeda terrorist hijackers flew planes into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Another plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

For her part, Harris told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the current threats to democracy come from forces inside the country, describing these internal threats as "very dangerous... very harmful. And it makes us weaker."

In reference to elected officials who refuse to condemn the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots and those who call into question the results of the 2020 election, Harris said that she is "very concerned" that it is eroding the integrity of American democracy.