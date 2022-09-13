US Justice Department, Trump agree on arbiter over seized records

The Justice Department recommended two other retired judges that were rejected by Trump’s team

The US Justice Department said it would accept Raymond Dearie as a special master to review documents seized during an FBI raid of former US president Donald Trump’s Florida home in August.

The judge in the case granted Trump’s request for an arbiter to review the documents for those considered privileged.

Dearie is the one candidate recommended by Trump’s team that the Justice Department said it would accept, while rejecting Paul Huck, a former counsel for former Florida governor Charlie Crist.

The Justice Department also recommended two other retired judges, which were rejected by Trump’s team.

The FBI searched and confiscated boxes of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump has claimed he had executive privilege on the documents and, as former president, had the final say on declassifying documents.

"This investigation of the 45th president of the United States is both unprecedented and misguided," Trump's legal team said in legal filings.

"In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th president of his own presidential and personal records."

The Justice Department has accused Trump of concealing classified documents sought by the National Archives.

One of the records in question reportedly deals with the nuclear capabilities of an unnamed foreign country.