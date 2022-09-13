US: New York Governor Hochul announces visit to Israel

'I’m not going to announce any dates, but I’m coming,' says Hochul

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced an upcoming trip to Israel during the Jerusalem Post conference in her state on Monday.

“I’m not going to announce any dates, but I’m coming,” she said, calling the Jewish state "extraordinary” and “a unique place that is like no other on this planet.”

The trip will serve as Hochul's first to Israel as governor, after her planned trip as lieutenant governor was canceled when her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, stepped down.

During her speech, Hochul also spoke of the rise of antisemitism in her state, calling it a "deep personal concern." She said she vowed to ensure the Jewish people in her New York - home to the largest Jewish community outside Israel - were safe.

“That is why we’ve worked very hard to reduce those numbers and to make sure that our victims have support, that we’re making sure that we have resources to protect the vulnerable locations – the synagogues, the yeshivas – bringing over $68 million to fortify them, and they should have the latest technologies to protect them,” she said.

Hochul told a story of a 13-year-old boy telling her he was afraid to wear his yarmulke, a Jewish head covering for men, because he was worried he might be "knocked down on the street."

I said, ‘No, you wear that proudly. You are honoring a tradition of generations. You honor who you are, and you will pass it to your children.’”

She also spoke of an Israel-based company that won a New York-Israel Smart Energy Innovation Challenge worth $1 million, Zooz Power, which developed a fast electric vehicle charging system.

“New York’s collaboration with the state of Israel, a hub for innovative, clean energy technologies, will deliver forward-thinking solutions that will strengthen New York’s EV infrastructure,” Hochul said.