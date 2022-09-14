Biden official tells i24NEWS US commitment to Israeli security ‘ironclad’

'That means that we will hold true to our commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge'

Mira Resnick, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, told i24NEWS on Wednesday that President Biden’s administration is committed to Israel’s security and sees partnerships in the Middle East as an “enormous opportunity.”

Resnick is the State Department's point person on defense assistance, including arms transfers. She also oversees the Bureau’s Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers, which manages over $40 billion annually in government-to-government defense equipment transfers through foreign military sales, third party transfers, and excess defense articles.

Commenting on the current crisis with the Iran nuclear issue Resnick confirmed that America's commitment to Israel's security is “ironclad.”

“That means that we will hold true to our commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge, which is, of course, our policy, our law, our moral obligation, we will continue to be able to work with our partners and our allies, including Israel, to plan for scenarios whether there is a mutual return to the JCPOA, or no mutual return to the JCPOA,” she said, referring to the official name of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Resnick, who is also responsible for the Bureau’s Office of Security Assistance providing State Department input for Department of Defense planning and military activities, underlined the importance of working closely with the US partners and allies in the region and to respond to their security concerns.

“We also understand that our partners face real threats from the region from Iran backed threats, and elsewhere. And so we will work with them to improve their security sector governance, we will work with them to improve civilian harm mitigation strategies, and at the same time, invest and double down on their defensive articles so that they can defend themselves like we did with Saudi Arabia and with the UAE,” she noted.

Apart from security challenges the Middle East presents an “enormous opportunity,” Resnick added.

“My portfolio is global. I work on Ukraine, I work on Taiwan, and we want to make sure that the Middle East is able to respond in real time to the threats. But it also presents an enormous opportunity. There is incredible dynamism in the region. And being able to link partners together to be able to respond to those threats is a huge opportunity and a huge privilege,” she said.