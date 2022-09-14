US indicts Iranians over hacking power company, women’s shelter

The trio launched ransomware attacks on hundreds of victims, including inside Israel, US, Britain, Russia

The US Justice Department announced an indictment on Wednesday against three Iranian hackers who used ransomware to extort a battered women's shelter and a power company.

Authorities said the trio launched ransomware attacks on "hundreds" of victims, including inside Israel, Britain, Australia, Iran, Russia, and the United States, saying they extorted money for their own accounts, and not for the Iranian government.

A separate US Treasury announcement of sanctions said the three were part of a larger hacking group tied to Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The US State Department offered a $10 million reward for information on them.

The indictment identified the three as Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda, and Amir Hossein Nikaeen Ravari. Between October 2020 and August 2022, the men used known vulnerabilities in computer systems to attack multiple targets in the US, stealing their data and demanding hundreds of thousands of dollars to have it returned.

Victims included local governments, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, a children's hospital in the northeastern US city of Boston, accounting firms, and electricity generating companies.

Handout / US DEPARTMENT OF STATE / AFP This handout image provided by the State Department on September 14, 2022 shows the poster of Iranian cyber actors Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda and Amir Hossein Nickaein Ravari.

They were not methodically chosen but were "targets of opportunity" whose computer systems were vulnerable to hacking, officials said.

"The indictment does not allege that these actors undertook these actions on behalf of the Government of Iran," a senior Justice Department official told reporters.

The three "engaged in a pattern of hacking, cyber-theft, and extortion largely for personal gain," Federal Bureau of Investigations Director Chris Wray said in a separate statement.