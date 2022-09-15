Biden to meet families of US citizens imprisoned in Russia - White House

Basketball star Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan are subjects of prison swap negotiations

US President Joe Biden will meet Friday with family members of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow American citizen Paul Whelan, who are imprisoned in Russia, the White House said.

"He wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, cautioning that "unfortunately" there was no good news to give relatives on efforts to secure their release.

Jean-Pierre said "we have been directly engaged with the Russian government.... The Russians should accept our offer. We made a substantial offer."

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with a small amount of cannabis oil. The 31-year-old, who was in Russia to play for the professional Yekaterinburg team during her off-season from the Phoenix Mercury, was charged with drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony in early August.

Former US marine Whelan, 52, was arrested in December 2018 and accused by Russian security services of spying. He was detained on a visit to Moscow to attend a wedding when he took a USB drive from an acquaintance, thinking it contained holiday photographs.

He did not look at the contents of the drive, but his lawyer said it contained "state secrets."

It was reported last month that Moscow and Washington discussed exchanging Griner and Whelan for a notorious Russian arms trafficker detained in the United States, Viktor Bout, who goes by the nickname “merchant of death.”