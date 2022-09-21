Biden at UN: Russia’s war, nuclear war, Cold War

'A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought. The US is ready to pursue critical arms control'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday tore into Vladimir Putin for his country’s ongoing assault on Ukraine as he addressed the United Nations, before touching on a range of other issues including tensions with China and nuclear capabilities in Iran.

His speech followed a charged address by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in which he condemned Israel as a “most oppressive regime,” a day before Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was scheduled to speak at the assembly.

Russia’s war in Ukraine

"Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter," Biden said.

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian schools, railway stations, and hospitals, part of Moscow's aim of "extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572619244684148736 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Nuclear war

Biden warned that nuclear wars "cannot be won" and said Washington is ready to pursue arms control measures.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," he said, as he took aim at Moscow for "making irresponsible nuclear threats."

"The United States is ready to pursue critical armed control measures," said the president, who also vowed that Washington will not allow Tehran to obtain atomic weapons.

Cold War

Washington is determined to promote its vision of global freedom and prosperity but does not seek "conflict" with rival China or a new Cold War, Biden continued.

"Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China. As we manage to shift geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict, we do not seek a Cold War."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572177569331679232 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Washington will not call on countries to "choose" between the US and other partners, Biden stressed, though "the United States will be unabashed in promoting our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world."

Iranian women

He ended his speech by vowing that Americans "stand with the brave women of Iran" during growing protests over the death of a young woman arrested by the country's morality police.

"Today we stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights.”