'Life-threatening' hurricane Ian heads toward Florida

The hurricane killed two and left millions without power in Cuba

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it headed toward the US state of Florida on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges and "devastating" winds.

As of 5 am (0900 GMT), mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in a dozen coastal Florida counties, with voluntary evacuation recommended in several others, according to the state's emergency officials.

In an advisory issued around the same time, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane."

"Very recent data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts," the NHC said.

The storm was expected to make landfall later on Wednesday before moving across central Florida and emerging in the western Atlantic by late Thursday. The NHC said earlier that a "life-threatening storm surge is expected along the Florida west coast and the lower Florida Keys," with "devastating wind damage" expected near Ian's core.

"Catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina," it said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday night that there had already been at least two "radar-indicated tornadoes" in the state, and warned those in areas projected to be hit hardest that their "time to evacuate is coming to an end."

"You need to evacuate now. You're going to start feeling major impacts of this storm relatively soon," he said.

Ian plunged all of Cuba into darkness on Tuesday after battering the country's west as a Category 3 for more than five hours before moving back out over the Gulf of Mexico, the Insmet meteorological institute said. The storm damaged Cuba's power network and left the island "without electrical service," state electricity company Union Electrica said.