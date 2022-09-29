Hurricane Ian hits Florida, leaves millions in dark

The National Hurricane Center says Ian's maximum sustained winds reached 150 miles per hour when it landed

Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a massive emergency response to a storm of rare intensity.

The US Border Patrol said 20 migrants were missing after their boat sank, with four Cubans swimming to shore in the Florida Keys islands and three rescued at sea by the coast guard.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers.

Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFPTV / AFP Gusts from Hurricane Ian hit in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022.

Dramatic television footage from the coastal city of Naples showed floodwaters surging into beachfront homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles.

The NHC said Ian's maximum sustained winds reached 150 miles per hour when it landed.

SEAN RAYFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.

It later weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with winds dropping to a maximum 75 miles per hour, battering Florida with storm surges, damaging winds and "life-threatening catastrophic" flooding, the NHC said at around 2:00 am local time Wednesday.

More than two million customers were without electricity in Florida early Thursday, out of a total of more than 11 million, with southwestern areas of the state the most brutally hit, according to the PowerOutage.us tracking website.

AFP / Ricardo ARDUENGO A person films the high winds caused by Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Ian is set to affect several million people across Florida and in the southeastern states of Georgia and South Carolina, and, as hurricane conditions spread, forecasters warned of a once-in-a-generation calamity.

"This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come," said National Weather Service director Ken Graham. "It's a historic event."

BRYAN R. SMITH / AFP A pickup truck drives around fallen debris and palm trees in the Ybor City neighborhood ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis said the state would experience a "nasty, nasty day, two days."

DeSantis asked US President Joe Biden to approve a major federal disaster declaration providing a wide range of US emergency aid to the entire state.

There were no official reports of storm-related fatalities or serious injuries. An unspecified number of people were known to be stranded and in need of help in "high-risk" areas after choosing to ride out the storm at home rather than heed evacuation orders, but they were beyond the immediate reach of rescue crews, DeSantis said.