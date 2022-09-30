Biden: Destruction from Hurricane Ian could be worst in US history

'We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction,' Biden says, amid reports of 21 dead

US President Joe Biden on Friday said the destruction in Florida from Hurricane Ian is likely to be among the worst in American history.

"We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction. It's likely to rank among the worst... in the nation's history," Biden told reporters.

A resurgent Hurricane Ian barreled toward South Carolina on Friday, a day after carving a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, washing away houses, destroying a causeway, and stranding thousands along the state's Gulf Coast.

There were reports of at least 21 deaths in Florida, Kevin Guthrie, director of the state's Division of Emergency Management, said. He stressed that some of those reports remain unconfirmed.

Ian, which weakened to a tropical storm during its march across Florida, returned to Category 1 hurricane status on Thursday with maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was forecast to bring potentially life-threatening flooding, storm surges, and winds. Hundreds of miles of coastline, stretching from Georgia to North Carolina, were under a hurricane warning.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575666161525497856 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

By mid-morning on Friday, drivers were ordered off the roads in Charleston County, and the Charleston International Airport was closed because of high winds.

The county, which has about 400,000 residents, has two shelters open and a third on standby, said spokesperson Kelsey Barlow.

"But it's too late for people to come to the shelters. The storm is here. Everyone needs to shelter in place, stay off the roads," Barlow said.

A city-commissioned report released in November 2020 found that about 90 percent of all residential properties were vulnerable to storm surge flooding.