Over 75% of Americans support Iran nuclear talks - survey

The survey found that 88 percent of Democrats and 71.8 percent of Republicans supported the Iran negotiations

More than three-quarters of Americans think that the United States should pursue negotiations to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon, according to a survey released by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation on Wednesday.

The survey asked 2,002 American adults between September 2 and 8 about US foreign policy and America's global role. It found that 78.8 percent of respondents, an increase from last year, think Washington should continue to pursue talks to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon in the near future.

Broken down by party affiliation, the survey found that 88 percent of Democrats supported such negotiations, as did 76.9 percent of independents and 71.8 percent of Republicans after the survey informed them the United States withdrew from the original deal in 2018.

When asked last year about the nuclear deal, 62.6 percent said Washington should revive nuclear negotiations.

"More than 70 percent of Republicans believe the US should continue to pursue nuclear negotiations with Iran, suggesting elected leaders and candidates who vocally criticize the negotiations might be out of step with many of their voters," said the report, which Reuters reviewed before its Wednesday publication.

Indirect talks to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, which limited Iran's uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms in return for the lifting of economic sanctions, have stalled.

Then-US President Donald Trump ditched the deal in 2018, saying it did not do enough to curb Iran's nuclear activities, ballistic missile program and regional influence, and reimposed US sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.