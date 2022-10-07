US unveils new Arctic strategy amid climate threat, competition

The strategy's four pillars: security, climate change, economic development, international cooperation

US President Joe Biden's administration released a new Arctic strategy on Friday as the strategically and environmentally important region suffers worsening effects from climate change and sees increased international competition.

In a video posted to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's announcement of The National Strategy for the Arctic Region came as global warming melts Arctic ice, opening previously closed areas to navigation and creating new opportunities for countries such as the United States, Russia, and China to vie for resources and influence.

The situation is further complicated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia – a major Arctic power – which has increased tensions between Moscow and Washington to a level not seen since the height of the Cold War.

"The Arctic, home to more than four million people, extensive natural resources, and unique ecosystems, is undergoing a dramatic transformation," the strategy says.

"Driven by climate change, this transformation will challenge livelihoods in the Arctic, will create new economic opportunities, and could intensify strategic competition among countries."

The strategy features four main pillars: security, climate change and environmental protection, sustainable economic development, and international cooperation.

"Our highest priority is to protect the American people and our sovereign territory and rights. We are committed to the security of our treaty allies and to supporting our partners in the region."

To do this, Washington will "enhance and exercise both our military and civilian capabilities in the Arctic as required to deter threats and to anticipate, prevent, and respond to both natural and human-made incidents."

As the impact of global warming grows, Washington wants to help Alaska – its northernmost state – to build resilience and adapt, while pursuing international initiatives to mitigate emissions in the Arctic.

"Climate change generates greater impacts in the Arctic than in many more temperate regions, yielding unstable terrain, vulnerable coasts, changing ecosystems, and a worsening biodiversity crisis."