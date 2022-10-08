US midterm elections could make or break Trump

'Donald Trump is not on any ballot in 2022, but his political future is'

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club.

Instead he threw himself into the midterm election campaign with unprecedented gusto, staking his kingmaker reputation on a slew of controversial candidates in key primary races.

His US Senate picks in open races -- mostly anti-abortion hardliners, backers of his election fraud conspiracy theories or out-of-towners with tenuous local ties -- have been struggling however.

And with exactly a month to go until election day, many Republicans are laying the blame at the gates of Mar-a-Lago.

"Donald Trump is not on any ballot in 2022, but his political future is," John Hudak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote in a recent blog post.

Trump's project to reshape the Republican Party in his image via the midterms will likely "either make Donald Trump an also-ran or the commanding force in party politics for years to come," Hudak argued.

Many of Trump's primary endorsements have been seen as undermining more electable, mainstream alternatives, and potentially squandering easy victories in key battlegrounds seen as ripe for flipping from the Democrats.

Among his controversial picks are celebrity physician Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania -- seen by many as an out-of-touch "carpetbagger," prone to rhetorical gaffes -- and Ohio's JD Vance, a venture capitalist who has spent most of his adult life in Silicon Valley and faces similar issues.

The story is the same in Georgia, where ex-football star Herschel Walker faces questions over domestic abuse, dishonesty about his past and mental fitness.

And in Arizona, Blake Masters is struggling in what should be a winnable seat with a campaign that Politico has described as "hardline nationalist."